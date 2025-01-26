Light Rain
Matt Becht, Adam Clark power Merrimack to 75-54 romp over Fairfield

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Matt Becht made six 3-pointers and scored 22, Adam Clark posted a double-double and Merrimack cruised to a 75-54 victory over Fairfield on Saturday night.

Becht shot 8 for 14, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Warriors (11-9, 8-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Clark had 20 points, 12 assists and three steals. Devon Savage pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Peyton Smith finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Stags (8-12, 4-5). Louis Bleechmore added eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

