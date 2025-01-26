Khamari McGriff scores 19 as UNC Wilmington downs Hampton 83-62

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Khamari McGriff scored 19 points off the bench to lead UNC Wilmington past Hampton 83-62 on Saturday night.

McGriff shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (16-5, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Harlan Obioha added 14 points and six rebounds. Noah Ross hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 12.

Noah Farrakhan led the Pirates (10-11, 3-6) with 15 points. Daniel Johnson added 10 points and Wayne Bristol Jr. scored nine.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 9:25 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-28 at halftime with McGriff racking up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press