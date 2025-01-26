Addison Patterson, JT Warren help Northwestern State hold off Stephen F. Austin 57-54 in OT

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Addison Patterson totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds, JT Warren had a go-ahead three-point play in overtime and Northwestern State held on for a 57-54 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.

Warren used an assist from Patterson to give Northwestern State a 54-51 lead with 2:12 left in the extra period. Love Bettis made two free throws with three seconds left and Chrishawn Christmas missed a 3-pointer with a chance to tie for SFA.

Micah Thomas scored 10 for the Demons (10-10, 6-3 Southland Conference) and Bettis added eight points.

Kyle Hayman led the Lumberjacks (8-12, 1-8) with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Myles Jenkins added nine points and Christmas tallied eight points and three blocks.

Matt Hayman hit a 3-pointer for SFA with 49 seconds left, forcing overtime tied at 49.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press