Smith’s 20 lead Charleston past Elon 76-62

ELON, N.C. (AP) — ELON, N.C. — AJ Smith’s 20 points helped Charleston defeat Elon 76-62 on Saturday night.

Smith shot 9 for 20, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (16-5, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Ante Brzovic added 18 points while finishing 9 of 14 from the floor while he also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Lazar Djokovic had 13 points.

The Phoenix (14-7, 5-3) were led in scoring by TK Simpkins, who finished with 20 points. Sam Sherry added 15 points and seven rebounds for Elon. Nick Dorn had 15 points.

Charleston took the lead with 3:09 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Smith led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 35-29 at the break. Charleston outscored Elon by eight points over the final half, while Smith led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press