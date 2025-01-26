Southern wins 83-67 over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Dionjahe Thomas had 19 points in Southern’s 83-67 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Thomas also added nine rebounds for the Jaguars (11-8, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Michael Jacobs added 15 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 9 for 11 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Jordan Johnson had 15 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range). The Jaguars picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Golden Lions (3-16, 0-6) were led in scoring by Doctor Bradley, who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Quentin Bolton Jr. added 11 points and three steals for UAPB. Dante Sawyer also had 11 points. The loss was the Golden Lions’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press