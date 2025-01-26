Kansas State beats No. 23 West Virginia 73-60 and snaps 6-game losing streak View Photo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored 15 points and David N’Guessan added 14 as Kansas State snapped a six-game skid with a 73-60 win over No. 23 West Virginia on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (8-11, 2-6 Big 12) charged to a 19-2 lead and shot 26 for 55 (47.3%), including 6 for 17 from 3-point distance.

CJ Jones came off the bench to score 10 points as the Kansas State reserves outscored West Virginia’s bench 15-5. Max Jones had 12 points and Coleman Hawkins 11.

West Virginia’s Javon Small, the leading scorer in the Big 12, had 22 points, three steals and five assists. Toby Okani scored 13 points and Sencire Harris had 12 for the Mountaineers (13-6, 4-4), who struggled from the floor, shooting 25 for 68 (36.8%), including 4 for 21 from distance.

West Virginia trailed by 24 at the half and never cut its deficit to single digits.

Takeaways

West Virginia: After beating No. 3 Iowa State last week, the Mountaineers lost consecutive games for the first time this season and will likely fall out of the Top 25.

Kansas State: The Wildcats have been playing better. They had close losses to Kansas and Baylor last week before picking up their second Big 12 victory.

Key moments

McDaniel hit a 3-pointer with 12 minutes left in the first half to cap a 17-0 run and force West Virginia to call a timeout.

Key stats

The Mountaineers were averaging nearly 72 points per game. But, for the second straight contest, they scored 60 points or less.

Up next

Both teams play Wednesday. West Virginia hosts No. 7 Houston, while Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State.

