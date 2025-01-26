McClain scores 24, Texas Southern defeats Alabama A&M 82-78 in OT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kavion McClain’s 24 points helped Texas Southern defeat Alabama A&M 82-78 in overtime on Saturday night.

McClain added six rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (8-11, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kenny Hunter added 19 points while going 8 of 12 and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Jaylen Wysinger had 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

London Riley led the way for the Bulldogs (6-13, 2-4) with 14 points. Bilal Abdur-Rahman added 13 points, four assists and two steals for Alabama A&M. Clance Crosby finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press