Copeland’s 21 lead McNeese over UT Rio Grande Valley 93-63

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Quadir Copeland had 21 points in McNeese’s 93-63 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Copeland also contributed eight assists and three steals for the Cowboys (15-5, 9-0 Southland Conference). Christian Shumate scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. DJ Richards had 12 points and finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range. The Cowboys extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Trey Miller finished with 19 points and two steals for the Vaqueros (12-8, 4-5). Dekedran Thorn added 14 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. Howard Fleming Jr. also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press