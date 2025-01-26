Bates scores 26, Grill adds 22 and No. 22 Missouri hands No. 16 Mississippi 3rd straight loss, 83-75 View Photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored 26 points, Caleb Grill added 22 and No. 22 Missouri extended No. 16 Mississippi’s losing streak to three games with an 83-75 win over the Rebels on Saturday night.

Anthony Robinson II added seven points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (16-4, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), who improved to 15-0 at home and 3-1 against ranked opponents.

Malik Dia scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Sean Pedulla scored 15 points and dished out six assists and Jaemyn Brakefield added 14 points for Mississippi (15-5, 4-3).

Ole Miss opened the game on an 8-0 run over the first 2:16 before Missouri went on a 12-0 run over the next 2:39 with Bates scoring 10 of the Tigers’ 12 points.

Missouri did not trail over the final 32:56 of the game.

Takeaways

Mississippi: The Rebels turned the ball over nine times in the first half and 13 times overall after entering play averaging just 9.4 turnovers per contest. Ole Miss is 1-4 against ranked opponents this season.

Missouri: The Tigers continued to dominate at home where their 15-game winning streak is fifth-longest in Division I and the longest in the SEC.

Key moment

After Robinson hit a 3-point shot to put Missouri ahead 21-18 with 9:43 remaining in the first half, Grill hit a pair of 3-pointers, the latter as a part of a four-point play. That sparked a 10-1 Missouri run that pushed the Tigers ahead 28-19 with 6:25 to play in the half.

Key stat

Missouri made 11 of 25 3-point attempts and is now 12-0 when making at least eight 3-point shots in a game this season.

Up next

Mississippi: Hosts Texas on Wednesday night.

Missouri: At Mississippi State on Feb. 1.

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press