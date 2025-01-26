Hawthorne scores 32, Northern Colorado beats Eastern Washington 67-62

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne put up 32 points as Northern Colorado beat Eastern Washington 67-62 on Saturday night.

Hawthorne also had seven rebounds for the Bears (15-6, 7-1 Big Sky Conference). Langston Reynolds scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Brock Wisne had seven points and finished 3 of 5 from the floor.

Nic McClain led the way for the Eagles (6-15, 2-6) with 16 points. Vice Zanki added 11 points for Eastern Washington. Sebastian Hartmann had nine points and seven rebounds.

Northern Colorado’s next game is Saturday against Northern Arizona at home, and Eastern Washington visits Idaho State on Thursday.

By The Associated Press