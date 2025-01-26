Hyder scores 19, Cal Poly knocks off Long Beach State 78-69

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Hyder scored 19 points as Cal Poly beat Long Beach State 78-69 on Saturday night.

Hyder also contributed three steals for the Mustangs (7-14, 1-8 Big West Conference). Mac Riniker finished 7 of 12 from the field to add 16 points. Owen Koonce had 15 points and shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Mustangs broke a seven-game losing streak.

Devin Askew led the Beach (7-14, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 35 points, seven rebounds and four steals. TJ Wainwright added 12 points for Long Beach State. Austin Johnson also recorded six points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press