Daeshun Ruffin scores career-high 37 to lead Jackson State over Bethune-Cookman 86-81

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored a career-high 37 points to lead Jackson State to an 86-81 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night.

Ruffin made 12 of 22 shots with five 3-pointers and 8 of 10 free throws, adding five assists for the Tigers (5-14, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Romelle Mansel scored 16 and snagged seven rebounds.

Trey Thomas led the Wildcats (7-12, 4-2) with 20 points. Bethune-Cookman also got 18 points and nine rebounds from Daniel Rouzan. Jesus Carralero had 17 points and two steals.

By The Associated Press