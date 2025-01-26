North Carolina Central defeats South Carolina State 82-77

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 82-77 victory against South Carolina State on Saturday night.

King added six rebounds for the Eagles (10-12, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Keishon Porter added 17 points while going 6 of 13 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Perry Smith Jr. shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Mitchel Taylor led the Bulldogs (9-11, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. Drayton Jones added 13 points for South Carolina State. Davion Everett also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press