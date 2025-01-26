Utah State wins 87-58 against Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 16 points as Utah State beat Air Force 87-58 on Saturday night.

Martinez went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (18-2, 8-1 Mountain West Conference). Isaac Johnson scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Mason Falslev shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Ethan Taylor led the Falcons (3-17, 0-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Kyle Marshall added nine points and three blocks for Air Force. Caleb Walker also had nine points and five assists. The loss was the Falcons’ 10th in a row.

Utah State took the lead less than four minutes into the game and did not give it up. The score was 42-33 at halftime, with Martinez racking up nine points. Utah State pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Air Force by 20 points in the final half, as Martinez led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

