Thomas has 21 as Morgan State takes down Coppin State 80-64

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas’ 21 points helped Morgan State defeat Coppin State 80-64 on Saturday night.

Thomas added five rebounds for the Bears (9-12, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points, going 7 of 17 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Ahmarie Simpkins shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Eagles (3-17, 1-4) were led by Khali Horton, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Peter Oduro added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Coppin State. Toby Nnadozie also had 11 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Morgan State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore and Coppin State plays Delaware State at home.

