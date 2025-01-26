Brendan Terry scores 19 to lead Southeast Missouri State over Western Illinois 72-51

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Brendan Terry had 19 points to help Southeast Missouri State beat Western Illinois 72-51 on Saturday night.

Terry shot 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (11-10, 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Rob Martin had 16 points and TJ Biel pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Trey Deveaux finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to pace the Leathernecks (8-13, 2-8), who have lost six in a row. Sean Smith added 10 points and Marko Maletic scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press