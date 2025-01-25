Cloudy
Chase Robinson leads Cleveland State over Green Bay 81-66 for 12th straight victory

By AP News

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chase Robinson scored 17 points to lead Cleveland State to an 81-66 victory over Green Bay on Saturday, upping the Vikings’ win streak to 12 while handing the Phoenix their 17th loss in a row.

Robinson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (16-6, 10-1 Horizon League). Tevin Smith added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Reece Robinson had 14 points.

Yonatan Levy led the Phoenix (2-20, 0-11) with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Ben Tweedy added 12 points and Preston Ruedinger scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

