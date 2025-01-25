Cloudy
Glenn scores 17 as Tulane beats Rice 82-71

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Gregg Glenn III had 17 points in Tulane’s 82-71 victory over Rice on Saturday.

Glenn added six rebounds for the Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Asher Woods shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Rowan Brumbaugh shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Denver Anglin finished with 27 points for the Owls (11-9, 2-5). Rice also got 14 points and 11 rebounds from Caden Powell. Emory Lanier had 11 points.

Glenn scored 10 points in the first half and Tulane went into halftime trailing 37-36. Tulane turned a three-point second-half advantage into a 12-point lead with a 12-3 run to make it 61-49 with 6:52 left in the half. Mari Jordan scored eight second-half points in the game.

Up next for Tulane is a matchup Thursday with Memphis at home. Rice visits South Florida on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

