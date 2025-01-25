Jalen Jackson scores career-high 38 as Purdue Fort Wayne beats IU Indianapolis 91-80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Jackson finished with a career-high 38 points to propel Purdue Fort Wayne to a 91-80 victory over IU Indianapolis on Saturday.

Jackson made 11 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 18 free throws for the Mastodons (15-7, 8-3 Horizon League). He added seven rebounds and six assists. Maximus Nelson had 15 points and Chandler Cuthrell scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Paul Zilinskas finished with 23 points to lead the Jaguars (7-15, 3-8). Jarvis Walker added 14 points. DeSean Goode totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press