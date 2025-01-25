Formann scores 14 points, Masogayo blocks 3 shots in 4th as Colorado beats No. 10 Kansas State 63-53

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 14 points, Jade Masogayo had three big blocks in the fourth quarter and Colorado held off No. 10 Kansas State 63-53 on Saturday to snap the Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak.

Masogayo also added 13 points and seven rebounds to help Colorado find its rhythm after dropping four of its last six. The Buffaloes (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) are now 2-2 against teams in the AP Top 25 this season. They were 5-9 last season.

Serena Sundell scored 13 points as the Wildcats (19-2, 7-1) lost for the first time since Nov. 25 against Duke at the Ball Dawgs Classic.

The Wildcats struggled in their first game since losing leading scorer and Big 12 preseason player of the year Ayoka Lee to a fracture in her foot. The team is hoping their center returns before the end of the season.

Takeaways

Kansas State: Coach Jeff Mittie fell to 0-5 in his career against the Buffaloes. Colorado eliminated the Wildcats from the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

Colorado: The Buffaloes kept their composure after falling behind by nine early in the game.

Key moment

Colorado was up four with 4:40 remaining when Zyanna Walker drove in for a layup and had her shot blocked by Masogayo. Formann then hit a pair of free throws to gain some separation. Masogayo finished with four blocks.

Key stat

The Buffaloes held a 40-26 edge in points in the paint.

Up Next

Colorado plays at BYU on Wednesday, while Kansas State hosts Iowa State on Thursday.

