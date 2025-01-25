Hamilton’s 14 help High Point down Winthrop 84-62

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton scored 14 points as High Point beat Winthrop 84-62 on Saturday.

Hamilton shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (18-5, 6-2 Big South Conference). Kezza Giffa scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added five assists. D’Maurian Williams had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (13-9, 3-4) were led by Kasen Harrison, who posted 14 points. Kelton Talford added 13 points and six rebounds for Winthrop. Nick Johnson finished with 10 points.

Both teams play Presbyterian next, High Point on Saturday on the road and Winthrop at home on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press