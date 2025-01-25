Collier scores 15, William & Mary downs Monmouth 78-73

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Collier had 15 points in William & Mary’s 78-73 victory against Monmouth on Saturday.

Collier shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (13-8, 7-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Gabe Dorsey scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Matteus Case had 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks (5-16, 3-5) were led by Cornelius Robinson Jr., who recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Abdi Bashir Jr. added 18 points and four assists for Monmouth. Jack Collins also had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Collier scored 10 points in the first half and William & Mary went into the break trailing 38-33. William & Mary pulled off the victory after a 14-0 second-half run erased an 11-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-55 with 8:44 left in the half. Case scored 11 second-half points.

Both teams next play Thursday. William & Mary visits Campbell and Monmouth plays Drexel at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press