Tice scores 19 points as Quinnipiac defeats Rider 75-64

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Tice’s 19 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Rider 75-64 on Saturday.

Tice also had 12 rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (12-8, 8-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ryan Mabrey scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Khaden Bennett had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Tariq Ingraham led the way for the Broncs (7-13, 3-6) with 15 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Jay Alvarez added 14 points for Rider. TJ Weeks Jr. also had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Both teams next play Friday. Quinnipiac hosts Fairfield and Riderplays Saint Peter’s at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press