Reaves scores 24 and Iona takes down Siena 72-68

Dejour Reaves had 24 points in Iona’s 72-68 win against Siena on Saturday.

Reaves also had six rebounds and three steals for the Gaels (8-12, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Luke Jungers scored 16 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Adam Njie shot 7 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding seven assists.

Brendan Coyle led the Saints (9-11, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and six rebounds. Gavin Doty added 20 points and two steals for Siena. Justice Shoats also had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press