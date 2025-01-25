Giles scores 14, UNC Greensboro beats VMI 60-57

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kenyon Giles’ 14 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat VMI 60-57 on Saturday.

Giles had six rebounds for the Spartans (13-8, 6-2 Southern Conference). Donovan Atwell scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Jalen Breath had 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Augustinas Kiudulas finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Keydets (9-12, 3-5). TJ Johnson added 12 points and two steals for VMI. Tan Yildizoglu finished with six points and six rebounds.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. UNC Greensboro hosts East Tennessee State and VMI travels to play Wofford.

By The Associated Press