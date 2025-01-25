Johnson scores 26 and UMBC defeats Vermont 80-63

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bryce Johnson had 26 points in UMBC’s 80-63 victory against Vermont on Saturday.

Johnson shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Retrievers (11-10, 3-3 America East Conference). Josh Odunowo scored 19 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and four steals. Marcus Banks had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye finished with 14 points and two blocks for the Catamounts (11-10, 4-2). Sam Alamutu added 12 points and seven rebounds for Vermont. Nick Fiorillo had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press