Northern Iowa defeats Indiana State 74-56

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jacob Hutson scored 19 points as Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 74-56 on Saturday.

Hutson also had 12 rebounds for the Panthers (13-8, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Schwieger added 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Tytan Anderson had 14 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Sycamores (9-12, 3-7) were led by Markus Harding, who posted 16 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Gray added 11 points for Indiana State. Jaden Daughtry had 10 points. The loss was the Sycamores’ sixth straight.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 19:37 left in the first half and never looked back. Schwieger led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 38-26 at the break. Northern Iowa outscored Indiana State by six points over the final half, while Hutson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Northern Iowa visits Drake and Indiana State takes on Missouri State at home.

