Moore’s 30 lead Norfolk State over Howard 92-75

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr.’s 30 points led Norfolk State past Howard 92-75 on Saturday.

Moore shot 11 for 18 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (14-8, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Christian Ings scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jalen Myers shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Cameron Shockley-Okeke led the Bison (8-12, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Howard also got 16 points and three steals from Marcus Dockery. Blake Harper finished with 15 points and seven assists.

These two teams both play Saturday. Norfolk State hosts South Carolina State and Howard plays Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

