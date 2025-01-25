Luster scores 31, Stony Brook defeats N.C. A&T 89-74

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Luster II put up 31 points as Stony Brook beat N.C. A&T 89-74 on Saturday.

Luster shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Seawolves (5-16, 1-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Andre Snoddy added 22 points while going 9 of 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had 13 rebounds. Collin O’Connor shot 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. The Seawolves broke an eight-game losing streak.

Landon Glasper finished with 29 points for the Aggies (4-18, 0-9). Ryan Forrest added 28 points for N.C. A&T. Efstratios Kalliontzis finished with six points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Aggies extended their losing streak to eight straight.

Stony Brook took the lead with 10:07 left in the first half and never looked back. Snoddy led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 46-35 at the break. Luster scored 21 points in the second half to help lead the way as Stony Brook went on to secure a victory, outscoring N.C. A&T by four points in the second half.

Both teams next play Thursday. Stony Brook visits Charleston (SC) and N.C. A&Tplays UNC Wilmington at home.

