Freeeman, Thelwell each score 16 as Iowa holds off late Penn State rally for a 76-75 win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Owen Freeman and Drew Thelwell each scored 16 points and Iowa held off a late Penn State comeback to earn a 76-75 win on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Payton Sandfort’s 3-pointer with 13:36 left in the first half gave them a 16-14 lead and they led by double digits, 68-58 with just over seven minutes to play. But Iowa did not score after Payton Sandfort’s jumper with 3:28 left gave the Hawkeyes an eight-point lead, 76-68.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser dunked and, after Nick Kern Jr. hit the first of two free throws, hit from the outside and knocked down two free throws with :53 left to get the Nittany Lions within one. Penn State had possession and missed two three-point attempts in the final seconds, and after Thelwell missed the front end of a one-and-one with three seconds left, could not get off a shot at the buzzer.

Freeman was 5 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the line and finished with nine rebounds. Thelwell, a graduate transfer from Morehead State, topped 1,000 career points by hitting 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range while grabbing five rebounds and dishing four assists with two steals. Josh Dix added 11 points and Payton Sandfort finished with 10.

Nick Kern Jr. led Penn State (13-7, 3-6) with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Niederhauser added 13 points and Freddie Dilione V contributed 10 points.

The win snapped Iowa’s three-game losing streak and was the only meeting of the season between the teams.

Iowa travels to face Ohio State Monday. Penn State plays at No. 21 Michigan Monday.

