Braden Smith flirts with triple- double in No. 11 Purdue's 91-64 victory over No. 21 Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 24 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals to help No. 11 Purdue rout No. 21 Michigan 91-64 on Friday night.

Smith was 10 of 17 from the field and had only one turnover in 37 minutes to nearly join Joe Barry Carroll as the only Purdue players with a triple-double. Carroll had 16 points, 16 rebounds and 11 blocks against Arizona in December 1977.

Fletcher Loyer added 18 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn had 15 as the Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) rebounded from their first home loss of the season Tuesday night against Ohio State with a resounding celebration in the 500th Big Ten game at Mackey Arena.

Vladislav Goldin scored 14 points for Michigan (14-5, 6-2) in its second straight loss. Tre Donaldson, Nimari Burnett and Roddy Gayle Jr. each had 11 points.

But a motivated Smith made sure this game was never close.

Purdue opened with a 13-2 run and led 36-13 midway through the first half. The Boilermakers led by 29 before settling for their largest halftime lead this season at 51-26.

Takeaways

Michigan: Coach Dusty May’s team has played well this season, but it wasn’t ready for Purdue. The Wolverines had five turnovers in the first 3 1/2 minutes.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had something to prove after the loss to the Buckeyes on Tuesday. They dominated from start to finish.

Key moment

Purdue set the tone quickly with Smith’s steal on the opening possession. C.J. Cox followed that by forcing a jump ball, another turnover, on Michigan’s second possession.

Key stat

Michigan had 22 turnovers and shot 6 of 29 on 3-pointers.

Up next

Michigan hosts Penn State on Monday night. Purdue hosts Indiana on Friday night.

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer