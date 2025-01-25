Milwaukee beats Northern Kentucky 79-59

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Erik Pratt’s 20 points helped Milwaukee defeat Northern Kentucky 79-59 on Friday night.

Pratt added three steals for the Panthers (15-7, 8-3 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian added 15 points while going 6 of 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had eight rebounds. Jamichael Stillwell had 14 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

The Norse (9-12, 4-6) were led in scoring by Trey Robinson, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Keeyan Itejere added 10 points for Northern Kentucky. Dan Gherezgher Jr. had nine points, five assists and three steals.

Milwaukee next plays Sunday against Purdue Fort Wayne at home, and Northern Kentucky will visit Detroit Mercy on Thursday.

