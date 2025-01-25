Josh Morgan’s layup at the buzzer lifts Stonehill past Chicago State 75-73

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Josh Morgan drove the baseline for a layup as time expired to lift Stonehill to a 75-73 win over Chicago State on Friday night.

Gabe Spinelli’s layup with six seconds left pulled the Cougars into a 73-73 tie and Stonehill took two time outs to set up its final play, an in-bounds pass to Morgan in the corner. He used a spin move to get round his defender and drove for the game-winner.

Louie Semona scored 21 points, shooting 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Skyhawks (11-10, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Amir Nesbitt scored 13 points while going 5 of 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Hermann Koffi went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Spinelli finished with 25 points for the Cougars (2-19, 2-4). Chicago State also got 23 points from Jalen Forrest. Troy McCoy also had 11 points.

Both teams play on Sunday. Stonehill hosts Fairleigh Dickinson and Chicago State travels to play Cent. Conn. St..

