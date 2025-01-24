O’Neil scores 17 off the bench, Santa Clara downs Washington State 93-65

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Johnny O’Neil scored 17 points off of the bench and Santa Clara beat Washington State 93-65 on Thursday night to spoil LeJuan Watts’ triple-double.

Watts finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become the second player in Washington State history to record a triple double.

Adama Bal went 6 of 12 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 16 points for the Broncos (14-7, 6-2 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Ethan Price added 16 points and Rihards Vavers had 11 points for the Cougars (15-6, 5-3).

Santa Clara led 49-38 at halftime, with Bal racking up 12 points. Santa Clara extended its lead to 85-62 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Stewart scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. Santa Clara visits Oregon State and Washington State hosts Saint Mary’s.

