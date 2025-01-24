Mackinnon scores 43 to tie program record as Portland knocks off San Diego 92-82

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Max Mackinnon scored 43 to tie a school record for points in a single game and Portland beat San Diego 92-82 on Thursday night.

Mackinnon became the fifth West Coast Conference player to score 43-plus in a game in the last 10 seasons — and first since 2022.

Mackinnon went 7 of 9 from 3-point range and 18 of 22 at the free-throw line for the Pilots (7-14, 2-6). Chris Austin scored 20 points. Austin Rapp shot 6 for 17, including 3 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Kody Clouet finished with 19 points for the Toreros (4-17, 1-7). Tony Duckett added 14 points and Deven Dahlke finished with 10 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Toreros.

Mackinnon led Portland with 23 points in the first half to help put them ahead 42-37 at the break.

Both teams play Saturday. Portland hosts Gonzaga and San Diego plays San Francisco on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press