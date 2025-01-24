Vaughns’ 21 help Sacramento State down Idaho State 75-71

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Julian Vaughns had 21 points in Sacramento State’s 75-71 victory over Idaho State on Thursday.

Vaughns added seven rebounds for the Hornets (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky Conference). EJ Neal scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Jacob Holt had 10 points and finished 5 of 12 from the field.

Dylan Darling finished with 25 points and seven assists for the Bengals (8-9, 3-3). Idaho State also got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Jake O’Neil. Evan Otten finished with 10 points.

Both teams play Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Weber State and Idaho State takes on Portland State on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press