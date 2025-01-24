Tait-Jones scores 25 as UCSD defeats UCSB 77-63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 25 points helped UCSD defeat UCSB 77-63 on Thursday.

Tait-Jones shot 9 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Tritons (16-4, 6-2 Big West Conference). Hayden Gray scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Nordin Kapic shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Deuce Turner led the way for the Gauchos (12-7, 4-4) with 16 points. Stephan Swenson added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for UCSB. Kenny Pohto had nine points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. UCSD hosts CSU Northridge and UCSB visits CSU Fullerton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press