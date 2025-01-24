Mitchell scores 25, including buzzer-beating 3 as Idaho downs Northern Colorado 77-76

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kolton Mitchell’ had 25 points capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Idaho defeated Northern Colorado 77-76 on Thursday night.

Mitchell took the inbounds pass with 3.7 seconds and dribbled up court. Beyond the top of the key her veered left, avoided one defender and put up an off-balance shot over another and swished the winner.

Mitchell also had three steals for the Vandals (9-11, 4-3 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Linhardt scored 17 points, shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line. Julius Mims had 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Langston Reynolds finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Bears (14-6, 6-1). Jaron Rillie added 19 points for Northern Colorado. Brock Wisne had 14 points and seven rebounds. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bears.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Idaho hosts Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado travels to play Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

