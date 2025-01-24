McLaughlin’s 20 lead Northern Arizona past Eastern Washington 70-61

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points as Northern Arizona beat Eastern Washington 70-61 on Thursday night.

McLaughlin shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Lumberjacks (12-8, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Diego Campisano scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Monty Bowser shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Mason Williams led the way for the Eagles (6-14, 2-5) with 18 points. Sebastian Hartmann added 11 points and Andrew Cook had 10 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Northern Arizona visits Idaho and Eastern Washington hosts Northern Colorado.

