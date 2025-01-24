Taylor scores 24 as SIU-Edwardsville knocks off Southern Indiana 82-76

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor had 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 82-76 win against Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Taylor also contributed three steals for the Cougars (13-7, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Brian Taylor II shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to add 15 points. Myles Thompson shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Damoni Harrison led the way for the Screaming Eagles (8-11, 3-6) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Southern Indiana also got 12 points from Sam Kodi. Stephen Olowoniyi had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play Saturday. SIU-Edwardsville hosts Morehead State and Southern Indiana goes on the road to play Eastern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press