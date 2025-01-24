Weston scores 21, Tennessee State downs Tennessee Tech 89-77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Weston had 21 points in Tennessee State’s 89-77 victory against Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.

Weston also had five rebounds for the Tigers (9-12, 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Josh Ogundele added 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Carlous Williams went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Kyle Layton led the way for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-5) with 20 points and two steals. Ola Ajiboye added 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Tennessee Tech. Jaylon Johnson also had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

NEXT UP

Tennessee State plays Thursday against Little Rock on the road, and Tennessee Tech visits UT Martin on Saturday.

___

By The Associated Press