UT Arlington wins 65-56 against Seattle U

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jaden Wells had 14 points in UT Arlington’s 65-56 win against Seattle U on Thursday night.

Wells shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (8-11, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference). Darius Burford scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Lance Ware shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Kobe Williamson led the way for the Redhawks (8-11, 3-2) with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Seattle U also got 11 points from Paris Dawson. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe also had nine points and 14 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UT Arlington visits Abilene Christian and Seattle U plays Utah Valley at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press