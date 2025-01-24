Denver defeats Oral Roberts 70-68 on late dunk by Abdulai Fanta Kabba

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Abdulai Fanta Kabba dunked it with just over a second left, off a nice pass from Sebastian Akins, and Denver defeated Oral Roberts 70-68 on Thursday night to end a nine-game slide.

Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 15 points for the Pioneers (7-15, 1-6 Summit League). DeAndre Craig scored 13 points while going 6 of 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds. Kabba finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles (5-14, 1-5) were led in scoring by Jalen Miller, who finished with 14 points. Josh Jones added 12 points. JoJo Moore had nine points and nine rebounds.

Up next for Denver is Jan. 30 matchup with UMKC at home. and Oral Roberts hosts Omaha on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press