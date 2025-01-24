South Dakota earns 102-93 win against North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Chase Forte had 25 points in South Dakota’s 102-93 victory over North Dakota on Thursday night.

Forte shot 11 for 14, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Coyotes (12-9, 3-3 Summit League). Isaac Bruns shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 20 points. Kaleb Stewart shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (8-14, 2-5) were led in scoring by Mier Panoam, who finished with 25 points and seven assists. Treysen Eaglestaff added 17 points and Dariyus Woodson finished with 11 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. South Dakota visits South Dakota State and North Dakota travels to play North Dakota State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press