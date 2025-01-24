Austin Peay defeats Central Arkansas 73-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Isaac Haney had 18 points in Austin Peay’s 73-71 win against Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Tekao Carpenter gave Austin Peay a five-point lead in the closing seconds after making two free throws.

Haney went 7 of 13 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Governors (8-12, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Sai Witt added 17 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Anton Brookshire had 15 points and shot 5 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Bears (5-15, 1-6) were led by Layne Taylor, who posted 14 points and two blocks. Brayden Fagbemi added 13 points, 10 assists and two steals. Michael Evbagharu finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Both teams play on Saturday. Austin Peay visits North Alabama and Central Arkansas hosts Lipscomb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press