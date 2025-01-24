Withers scores 27, Bryant knocks off New Hampshire 95-76

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Connor Withers had 27 points in Bryant’s 95-76 win against New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Withers added seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (11-9, 5-0 America East Conference). Barry Evans added 18 points while going 7 of 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and also had eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Rafael Pinzon had 18 points and went 9 of 19 from the field (0 for 7 from 3-point range).

Anthony McComb III finished with 22 points and three steals for the Wildcats (4-17, 2-4). Sami Pissis added 15 points for New Hampshire. Antoni Siewruk also recorded 15 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bryant hosts Binghamton and New Hampshire goes on the road to play UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press