Harris’ 31 lead North Florida over Queens 90-81

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Harris scored 31 points to lead North Florida past Queens 90-81 on Thursday night.

Harris also added nine rebounds for the Ospreys (10-10, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jasai Miles scored 17 points while shooting 8 for 17, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Liam Murphy shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Royals (12-8, 5-2) were led in scoring by Leo Colimerio and Yoav Berman with 22 points apiece. Jaxon Pollard had nine points and 11 rebounds.

The teams both play Saturday. North Florida visits West Georgia and Queens hosts Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press