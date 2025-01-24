Tejada’s 20 lead Towson past North Carolina A&T 83-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada had 20 points in Towson’s 83-67 win over N.C. A&T on Thursday night.

Tejada shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Tigers (11-9, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Nendah Tarke added 17 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Dylan Williamson had 11 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Aggies (4-17, 0-8) were led by Landon Glasper, who recorded 13 points. Bryson Ogletree added 12 points and Jahnathan Lamothe finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The loss was the Aggies’ seventh straight.

Tejada scored 12 points in the first half to help put Towson up 43-34 at the break. Towson pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 13 points. Tarke led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Towson plays Monday against Northeastern on the road. North Carolina A&T will visit Stony Brook on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press