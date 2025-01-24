Marshall secures 92-79 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Speer scored 25 points as Marshall beat Georgia State 92-79 on Thursday night.

Speer added seven assists for the Thundering Herd (12-9, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 23 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds and nine blocks. Mikal Dawson shot 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Panthers (7-13, 3-5) were led by Cesare Edwards, who recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Toneari Lane added 18 points and Nicholas McMullen finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Marshall visits Georgia Southern and Georgia State hosts James Madison.

By The Associated Press