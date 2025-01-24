Lane scores 18, North Alabama beats Lipscomb 74-64

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane had 18 points in North Alabama’s 74-64 win against Lipscomb on Thursday night.

Lane also had six assists for the Lions (13-7, 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz scored 12 points while going 4 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Corneilous Williams had 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

Joe Anderson led the way for the Bisons (13-7, 5-2) with 21 points, four assists and three steals. Gyasi Powell added 16 points and Jacob Ognacevic put up 15 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. North Alabama hosts Austin Peay and Lipscomb travels to play Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press